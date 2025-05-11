The District Administration of Jaisalmer has announced a precautionary blackout from 7:30 PM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow. All residents are urged to switch off lights in their homes and surrounding areas during this period. Though no specific threat was cited, the move is seen as a security measure amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Authorities have requested public cooperation to ensure community safety throughout the night. Blackouts in Ferozepur, Jammu, Jaisalmer and Other Places Hours After India-Pakistan Ceasefire (Watch Videos).

Blackout in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan | All the citizens of Jaisalmer are requested that as a precautionary measure, blackout is declared from 7:30 PM today to 6 AM tomorrow. Everyone should keep the lights in their homes and surroundings switched off: District Administration, Jaisalmer — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)