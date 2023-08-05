Mumbai Police on Saturday morning registered a case against former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and others in connection with alleged COVID-19 centre scam. The police added that the case was registered by EOW (Economic Offences Wing) under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). BMC COVID-19 Centres Scam: IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal Appears Before ED for Questioning in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Case Registered Against Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

