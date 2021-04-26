The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination Centres (CVCs) across Mumbai that will be functional on Monday. April 26. The civic body posted a list of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) CVCs and other CVCs across the state to help people in the vaccination process.

#VaccinationUpdate Here’s a list of all CVCs functional today (26 Apr, 2021). All MCGM & State CVCs are operational. Some Pvt centres are expected to start with a slight delay. In addition to these, few more CVCs are collecting their stocks & will be functional by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7uecZFiib7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 26, 2021

