In the latest development regarding Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health, the former West Bengal Chief Minister continues to remain on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata where Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is admitted said that the former CM is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors. Since Tuesday, the former chief minister started insisting on his release from the hospital after his condition stabilized. However, later he was convinced by the doctors and his party comrades in CPI(M) visiting him. Buddhadeb Bhattacharje was admitted to the hospital on July 29 afternoon with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM’s Condition Improves Slightly.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors: Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/eB09aPKkz9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)