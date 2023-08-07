The Kolkata Woodlands Hospital issued Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health update on Monday. The hospital said that Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. “He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors”, it added. The latter was admitted to the Hospital with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure on July 29. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Is Alert and Speaking to Doctors and Visitors, Says Kolkata Hospital.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is responding to doctors and visitors, says Kolkata Woodlands Hospital pic.twitter.com/h16GY8BzyK — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)