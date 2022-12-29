Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Board Exams 2023 Time Table. The Class 10, 12 datesheet has been released by the Board in one single notice. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 time table on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023. SSC Exams 2023 Schedule: CGL, CHSL, Constable GD & Steno Exam Dates Released At ssc.nic.in, Check Details

CBSE 2023 Exam Time Table:

CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams to start from February 15, 2023 pic.twitter.com/KuFmdVfnHi — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

