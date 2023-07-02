NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharastra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. After the NCP leader took the oath and joined the NDA government in the state, an old video of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis promising to send NCP leader Ajit Pawar to jail went viral again. In the video, Fadnavis can be seen promising to send Ajit Pawar to jail for his alleged corruption in the "irrigation scam". The 32-second video clip shows Fadnavis describing what the NCP leader would be doing in prison. "Chakki peesing and peesing", Fadnavis said about Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, the political developments in Maharahstra involving Ajit Pawar and the BJP have ensured that Maharashtra will have two deputy chief ministers for the first time. Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Welcomes NCP Leader and His Supporters, Says 'Double-Engine Government Has Now Become Triple Engine' (Watch Video).

Devendra Fadnavis Remark On Ajit Pawar Goes Viral Again

Then: Ajit Pawar will be chakki pissing and pissing. Now: Both Debendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be Deputy CMs in same Govt. No morals, it's all about money. pic.twitter.com/xor4yNSF10 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)