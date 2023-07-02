NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharastra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. After the oath-taking ceremony, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers" He further said that the double-engine government has now become triple engine. "For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra," he added. Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Joins Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government in State (See Photo and Video).

I Welcome Ajit Pawar and His Leaders

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen… pic.twitter.com/B5ZFBDX7Yb — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

