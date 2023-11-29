In a shocking incident reported from Chandigarh, a class 9 student attacked his teacher at a government school after he stopped him from going to the playground. When the Headmaster of Government High School stopped the Class 9 student from going to the playing ground, the student attacked the Headmaster on his head with an iron rod. Even when the 58-year-old headmaster fell down, the student continued hitting him with the rod. The teacher's condition is fine, and he received six stitches. Chandigarh Girl Installs Spy Camera in Women’s Restroom On Boyfriend's Request; Records Obscene Videos of Her Friends, Arrested.

Chandigarh Crime

When the Headmaster of Government High School - Sector 19 stopped a Class 9 student from going to the playing ground, the student attacked the Headmaster on his head with an iron rod. Even when the 58-year-old headmaster fell down, the student continued hitting him with the rod.… pic.twitter.com/fVuun8WMA1 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 29, 2023

