A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a one-year-old girl at Esselunga supermarket in Bergamo, northern Italy. The incident occurred when the child was leaving the store with her mother. According to Italian State Police, the man grabbed the toddler by the legs and tried to pull her away from her mother, sparking a struggle before the onlookers and store employees intervened and restrained him. CCTV video helped investigators reconstruct the incident, leading to his arrest on charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. The child was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed she had suffered a fractured femur. Authorities said the suspect, who is homeless and has no prior criminal record, is currently in custody. Robbery Bid Caught on Camera in Italy: Armed Robbers Attack Cash-in-Transit Van With Explosives on Highway, Video Surfaces.

Kidnapping Bid Caught on Camera in Italy

HEART-STOPPING MOMENTS: Terrifying security footage shows a man allegedly attempting to grab a one-year-old girl at a supermarket in northern Italy. Police say the suspect was arrested and charged. The child was taken to the hospital and suffered a fractured femur. pic.twitter.com/hNfpl1RSDC — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

