Chandigarh, November 29: A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday for installing a spy camera in the women's washroom of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 22 here. According to the police, the accused woman was living with four other women in the PG. On her boyfriend's request, she installed a spy camera in the washroom and recorded private videos.

One of the victims informed the house owner, who was staying in the same house, and the police was informed. Both the accused were arrested and later walked out on bail. Their phones were seized and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for investigation. Chandigarh Shocker: Girl Installs Camera in PG’s Bathroom to Record Obscene Videos of Friends on Boyfriend’s Request, Arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmukh Singh told the media, "Around five days back, the girl and boy purchased the spy camera from Chandigarh and installed it in the washroom. We are investigating whether they have uploaded the photos and videos on social media or shared them with someone."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).