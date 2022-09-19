So far 3 arrests, one student and two others have been made by Punjab police in the Chandigarh University MMS row. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising only women police officers has been formed to probe allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded and shared by a hosteller. "3 arrests made, including that of a student &2 others from Himachal Pradesh. Electronic devices seized. Following CM's orders, high-level probe will be done. 3-member all-women SIT will conduct investigation under supervision of sr IPS officer Gurpreet Deo, said DGP Punjab.

Check Tweet:

Chandigarh University issue | 3 arrests made,incl that of a student&2 others from Himachal. Electronic devices seized. Following CM's orders,high-level probe will be done.3-member all-women SIT will conduct investigation under supervision of sr IPS officer Gurpreet Deo:DGP Punjab pic.twitter.com/bfFsRwgCmo — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

