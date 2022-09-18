Shimla District Police have arrested the accused boy who allegedly shared the video on social media allegedly made by his female friend of Chandigarh University. The Punjab police will soon take over the custody of the boy. It is alleged that a girl student recorded videos of her hostel mates and shared those with someone outside the university, who made them viral on social media. The accused girl has since been arrested.

Check Tweet:

#ChandigarhUniversity alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row | Shimla District Police has detained a 23-year-old youth, Punjab Police is expected to arrest the person: Himachal Pradesh Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

