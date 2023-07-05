The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a video wherein encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 was mated with LVM3. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota performed the integration of the payload fairing with India's biggest rocket. The Chandrayaan-3 project, which aims to study the geology of the Moon, is set to launch on July 13 to the sole natural satellite of Earth. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date: ISRO to Launch India's Moon Mission on July 13, Say Officials.

Encapsulated Assembly Containing Chandrayaan-3 Mated With LVM3

#WATCH | Encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today, says ISRO. pic.twitter.com/tScB5hNWSX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

