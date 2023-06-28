New Delhi, June 28: The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday. This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials. Chandrayaan-3, The Next Phase of India's Mission to the Moon, is Scheduled For August 2022, Says Govt.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

