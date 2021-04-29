Char Dham Yatra 2021 Suspended Due to COVID-19, Says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of #COVID19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat (File photo) pic.twitter.com/No6I9G2WDx — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

