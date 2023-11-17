A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Friday during the second phase of polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. More details are awaited. The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is today, November 17. This crucial phase will determine the fate of 70 assembly seats across 19 districts. As many as 958 candidates are in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 phase two fray. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: Nearly 55.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM, Says EC.

ITBP Jawan Killed in IED Blast

Chhattisgarh | One ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

