Raipur, November 17: Chhattisgarh recorded 55.31 per cent of voter turnout in the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls till 3 pm on Friday, the Election Commission informed. At 1 pm, voter turnout in Chhattisgarh was 38.22 per cent. All the 230 assembly constituencies in the state will vote in a single phase. The Madhya Pradesh Election results will be declared on December 3. Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh Records 45.40% Polling, Chhattisgarh 38.22% Till 1 PM, Says Election Commission

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, to its 90-seat Assembly on November 17, began in 70 Assembly constituencies spread over 22 districts in the State. The timing for polling is from 8 am to 5 pm except nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Rajim district, where voting was held from 7 am to 3 pm For Chhattisgarh, over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Second Phase Polling: 19.65% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats for which polling is being held currently. The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons. The counting of votes for the five states including Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

