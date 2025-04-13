In an unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh, a pickup vehicle fell into a canal today, April 13. According to news agency IANS, 12 people were onboard the pickup vehicle when it fell into a canal near Madwarani in Urga policy limits. Five people escaped, while others, including women and children, were swept away. The driver fled the scene after the incident. After the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and rescue teams and divers are conducting search operations. Animal Cruelty in Sukma: Villagers Brutally Torture Black Bear to Death in Chhattisgarh; Forest Dept Orders Probe After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pickup Vehicle Falls Into Canal in Chhattisgarh

