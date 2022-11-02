An 8-year-old boy bit back a cobra snake to death after the snake bit him. This shocking incident happened in the Jashpur district village of Chhattisgarh. At the time of the incident, the kid was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when the reptile bit him. The family rush boy to the hospital later he was discharged after doctors administered an anti-snake dose and kept him under observation for the entire day. Dog Clashes With Huge Snake After The Reptile Enters a Parrot's Cage; Video of The Fierce Fight Goes Viral.

Boy Explain How He Kille the Snake:

