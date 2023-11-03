The Delhi High Court recently observed that child sexual abuse is a serious issue which deserves adequate attention from every stakeholder directly or indirectly connected with the administration of justice and the judicial process. The high court bench also said that the perpetrators of child sexual abuse should be adequately punished irrespective of their background or domestic responsibilities. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain also noted that the POCSO Act considers sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children as heinous crimes. Justice Jain made the observations while dismissing an appeal moved by a man who challenged his conviction for committing penetrative sexual assault on his four-year-old son. HC on Dowry Deaths: Dowry Killings Are Not Solely About Male Dominance, Women Also Participate in Animosity Towards One Another, Says Delhi High Court.

