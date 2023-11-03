Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition filed by a man named Satpal Singh, who opposed his conviction and sentencing for his wife's suicide in May 2000, observed that many dowry-related deaths were not just about male dominance and animosity towards a gender; they frequently unveil intricate dynamics in which women are actively involved in perpetuating this hostility towards their counterparts. Stressing on the issue, of how women are subjected to psychological trauma, Delhi HC said,"The disturbing pattern of dowry deaths proved that women are still seen as a financial burden". Delhi HC, upholding the trial court's order in the particular case where Singh was found guilty of abetting his wife's suicide, ordered the accused to surrender within 30 days to serve the remaining duration of his sentence. HC on Denial of Sex by Spouse: Refusal of Sex Can Be Considered Form of Mental Cruelty When Persistent and Intentional, Says Delhi High Court.

Delhi HC Observed That Dowry Killings Are Not Solely About Male Dominance:

Dowry deaths not just about male dominance; women themselves perpetuate hostility on their counterparts: Delhi High Court Read story here: https://t.co/6EPINnjXz8 pic.twitter.com/oehiLJL8ed — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)