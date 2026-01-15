The recurring hazard of prohibited kite strings (Chinese Manjha) has once again turned fatal in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, January 14, Dr Sameer Hashmi (Mohammad Shamir), a 28-year-old physiotherapist, was killed after his throat was slit by a stray "Chinese manja" while riding his motorcycle. The incident occurred on the Pachhatiya-Azamgarh Highway, near Prasad International School, while Hashmi was returning to his home in Kerakat. Despite immediate efforts by local residents and police to provide medical aid, the doctor was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital. Dr Hashmi was said to be a resident of Kerakat Kotwali and had travelled to the Jaunpur district headquarters on Wednesday morning for professional reasons. The accident took place during his return journey when he became entangled in a nearly invisible synthetic string hanging across the highway. Jaunpur Double Murder: Son Held for Killing Parents, Dumping Body Parts in Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh.

Chinese Manjha Claims Life of Physiotherapist in Jaunpur

A heartbreaking incident has once again come to light in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Physiotherapist Dr. Sameer Hashmi, who was returning home on his motorcycle, lost his life after his neck was slashed by a Chinese manjha hanging across the road. The tragic accident occurred on the… pic.twitter.com/GiF5aFyo8e — Dr Ajay yadav (@SameerYogi14) January 14, 2026

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