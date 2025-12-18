Jaunpur, December 18: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his parents and dumping their body parts in the Gomti River in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Ambesh Kumar, was taken into custody by the police on December 15, based on a complaint filed by his sister, Vandana Devi. According to the police, Ambesh had an argument with his parents, Sham Bihari and Babita Devi, on December 8, which led to a heated altercation. In a fit of rage, Ambesh allegedly attacked and killed his parents, cutting their bodies into pieces and disposing of them in six sacks.

The police recovered one sack containing the father's body parts from the river and are still searching for the other sacks. The motive behind the gruesome murder is believed to be a family dispute. The police are investigating the matter and trying to recover the remaining body parts.

"A missing person report was filed on December 14th by Vandana Devi, the daughter of the deceased Sham Bagh and Babita Devi, stating that her parents had been missing since December 8th and her brother, Ambesh Kumar, had been missing since December 12th. On the 15th, we recovered Ambesh... He told us that on the 8th, at around 7-8 PM, he was at his home and had an argument with his parents, which made him angry. He then attacked his mother and then his father... He cut his parents' bodies into pieces with a saw and then put them into six sacks. At 5 AM, he put the sacks in his car and threw them into the Gomti River... We have recovered 1 sack with the father's body parts... The motive was family dispute..."," SP Jaunpur, Ayush Kumar Srivastava told reporters on Thursday.

