Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday claimed that his Twitter account was hacked. The Congress leader has filed a police complaint with South Avenue Police Station, New Delhi in this regard.

Check tweet:

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims that his Twitter account was hacked and has filed a Police complaint with South Avenue Police Station, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/E07dZL0Dyq — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

