In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Kamatchipuri Adhinam decided to install the 'Corona Devi' deity.

Tamil Nadu: Priests offer special prayer to 'Corona Devi' in a temple in Coimbatore to contain the spread of #COVID19 "We are continuously praying to 'Corona Devi' to show mercy on us and help us get rid of this virus," said Temple Priest (19.05) pic.twitter.com/wWu8wFm9xt — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

