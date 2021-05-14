Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday said that the Covaxin manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech will be established in the Malur industrial area of Kolar district.

Karnataka: Covaxin Manufacturing Plant To Be Set Up in Kolar’s Malur Industrial Area

