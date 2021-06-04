The COVID-19 active caseload is 16,35,993 which is now 5.73 per cent of the total infections.

India reports 1,32,364 new #COVID19 cases, 2,07,071 discharges, and 2713 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 2,85,74,350 Total discharges: 2,65,97,655 Death toll: 3,40,702 Active cases: 16,35,993 Total vaccination: 22,41,09,448 pic.twitter.com/mTgR4KVMqR — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

