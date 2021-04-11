We've asked COVID-19 Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held. Many ministers are campaigning with mass gatherings there but there is no surge in COVID cases there: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh.

