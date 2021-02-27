Cost of COVID-19 Vaccine at Private Hospitals Capped at Rs 250 Per Dose:

The cost of the COVID19 vaccine at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 as a service charge: Official sources Vaccination at government facilities will be free of cost. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

