We have not been supplied with the vaccines till now. Once the vaccines are supplied we will start the vaccination for those above 18 years of age: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

We have not been supplied with the vaccines till now. Once the vaccines are supplied we will start the vaccination for those above 18 years of age: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/oF7Anxi8er — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)