Delhi today reported 18,286 new Covid cases, which is 13 per cent fewer than yesterday's number (20,718) and a positivity rate of 27.87 per cent, according to health department data. The national capital also reported 28 Covid deaths.

See Tweet:

COVID19 | Delhi reports 18,286 new cases & 28 deaths in last 24 hours; Active cases declines to 89,819. Positivity rate at 27.87% pic.twitter.com/vlyymZVN0r — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

