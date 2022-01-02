Mumbai on Saturday witnessed a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases. The city reported 8,036 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Mumbai recorded Zero COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Active coronavirus infections rose to 28,819. The recovery rate in the city stood at 94 percent. The city of Saturday reported 6,347 infections.

