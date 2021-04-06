A threat mail was received by CRPF in Mumbai a few days ago naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, concerned agencies have been informed. Kuldiep Singh, CRPF DGP said that the mail has been forwarded to the concerned agencies of Maharashtra and the Centre. They are working on it and we will work as per their instructions.
