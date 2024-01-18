A shocking incident of cruelty to animals has come to light from Tamil Nadu, where a YouTuber allegedly force-fed a rooster to his bull. The alleged incident came to light after the YouTuber, identified as Ragu of Chinnappampatti, shared the alleged video of the act on social media. In the video, Ragu and his friends can be seen force-feeding a rooster to his Jallikattu bull. The disturbing clip shows the bull being forced to chew the rooster. The alleged incident is said to have taken place in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. Soon after the incident came to light, the police booked Raghu and his friends; however, no arrest has been made as yet.

YouTuber Force-Feeds Rooster to His Bull

View this post on Instagram

