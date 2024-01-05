The local police arrested a 32-year-old man in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai for brutally beating a stray dog with an iron pipe and dragging it with a metal wire. The incident reportedly took place at the Sangam Road in the Karumbalai area of the district. In the video of the incident that recently surfaced online, the accused can be seen torturing the animal in broad daylight beside a busy road. According to reports, the latter has been booked under sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and 428 IPC. Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Man Held for Brutally Beating Stray Dog to Death With Iron Rod in Borivali.

Animal Cruelty in Tamil Nadu

