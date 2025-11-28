Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is currently moving over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. At 8:30 am on November 28, the system was positioned near 8.3°N and 81.0°E, about 40 km southwest of Trincomalee and 100 km northwest of Batticaloa. On the Indian side, it lay 320 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 430 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 530 km south of Chennai. IMD said the storm will continue moving north-northwest and approach the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early November 30. You can track Cyclone Ditwah’s real-time path, wind speeds, and landfall projection using the Windy live tracker map. Cyclone Ditwah: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Southern Andhra Pradesh As Cyclone Intensifies.

Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map On Windy

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Windy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)