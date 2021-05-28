Bridge Over River Kanchi Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall in Tamar Area of Ranchi:

Jharkhand | A bridge over river Kanchi collapsed yesterday due to heavy rainfall as an impact of cyclone Yaas in the Tamar area of Ranchi; no casualty was reported pic.twitter.com/TvbLuGcTXW — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)