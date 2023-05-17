A major fire broke out due to cylinder explosion in Delhi’s Shastri Park area. 11 fire tenders were quickly rushed to the spot to douse the fire, says Delhi Fire Service. There has been no reports of any casualties as yet. Further information into the incident is awaited. Bandra Fire: Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Mumbai Slum (Watch Video).

Delhi Cylinder Blast

Fire breaks out due to cylinder explosion in Shastri Park area; 11 fire tenders present at the spot: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/wiEVvKnaqd — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)