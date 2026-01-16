The ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj has sparked fresh buzz after a prominent religious figure was seen showcasing yet another luxury vehicle. Santosh Das, popularly known as Satua Baba, has once again grabbed public attention following the arrival of a high-end Mercedes-Benz car, reportedly worth around INR 1.5 crore. After earlier visuals showed him travelling in a Land Rover Defender and a Porsche 911 Turbo valued at nearly INR 4.4 crore, the latest addition to his convoy has gone viral on social media. On Tuesday, Satua Baba was seen performing a ceremonial puja of the new Mercedes-Benz at the Magh Mela venue, with the car parked outside his camp. The visuals have triggered widespread debate online. While devotees view the moment as symbolic and celebratory, critics have questioned the growing display of luxury associated with religious leaders, reigniting discussions on faith, wealth, and spirituality in modern times. Who Is Satua Baba? Spiritual Leader at Magh Mela 2026 Draws Attention for Luxury Car Collection (Watch Video).

After Defender and Porsche, Satua Baba Performs Puja of INR 1.5 Crore Mercedes at Magh Mela

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)