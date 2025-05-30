A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a violent clash between two groups of young men and women following a vehicular collision in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The incident quickly escalated into a chaotic street brawl involving physical assault, stone pelting, and the use of abusive language. At one point, one group allegedly attempted to ram the other with a vehicle, intensifying fears of a possible fatality. The Uttarakhand Police have arrested nine people after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Dehradun Road Accident: Speeding Truck Drags Multiple Vehicles Near Lachhiwala Toll Plaza, 2 Dead (Watch Video).

Dehradun Brawl Video

