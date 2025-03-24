A devastating accident took place near the Lachhiwala Toll Plaza in Dehradun, where a speeding truck lost control and dragged multiple vehicles along its path. The incident led to the tragic death of two people, while several vehicles were severely damaged in the collision. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as the truck rammed into multiple vehicles, causing a massive pile-up. Local authorities and emergency responders rushed to the spot to manage the situation and provide medical assistance to the injured. Dehradun Road Accident: 4 Dead As Speeding Mercedes Car Rams Into People in Rajpur Road; Search for Accused Underway (Watch Video).

Speeding Truck Drags Multiple Vehicles Near Lachhiwala Toll Plaza

⚠️Trigger Warning: Sensitive Visual⚠️ देहरादून में लच्छीवाला टोल प्लाजा के पास भीषण हादसा। ट्रक कई गाड़ियों को घसीटता ले गया। हादसे में 2 लोगों की मौत हुई। कई गाड़ियां क्षतिग्रस्त हुईं। pic.twitter.com/HHhr6276Gj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 24, 2025

