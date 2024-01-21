Delhi AIIMS Reverses Decision to Observe Half-Day on January 22 After Backlash

In a significant development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has today reversed its earlier decision to suspend services for outdoor patients until 2:30 pm tomorrow. The initial decision was made in light of the grand consecration event at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, following a substantial outcry, the institute has decided to continue its services as usual. Holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Remain Closed Till 2:30 PM on January 22.

AIIMS Delhi Reverses Decision to Shut Services Amid Controversy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)