Delhi AIIMS Reverses Decision to Observe Half-Day on January 22 After Backlash

In a significant development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has today reversed its earlier decision to suspend services for outdoor patients until 2:30 pm tomorrow.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 21, 2024 11:31 AM IST

In a significant development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has today reversed its earlier decision to suspend services for outdoor patients until 2:30 pm tomorrow. The initial decision was made in light of the grand consecration event at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, following a substantial outcry, the institute has decided to continue its services as usual. Holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Remain Closed Till 2:30 PM on January 22.

AIIMS Delhi Reverses Decision to Shut Services Amid Controversy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AIIMS lf-Day+on+January+22+After+Backlash&via=latestly', 650, 420);">
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 21, 2024 11:31 AM IST

In a significant development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has today reversed its earlier decision to suspend services for outdoor patients until 2:30 pm tomorrow. The initial decision was made in light of the grand consecration event at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. However, following a substantial outcry, the institute has decided to continue its services as usual. Holiday for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Remain Closed Till 2:30 PM on January 22.

AIIMS Delhi Reverses Decision to Shut Services Amid Controversy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
AIIMS AIIMS Delhi Delhi AIIMS January 22 Live Breaking News Headlines Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
News

PM Narendra Modi Virtually Addresses Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital in Gujarat (Watch Videos)
PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi (Watch Video)
PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi (Watch Video)
News

PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dhanushkodi (Watch Video)
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Meat Shops, Slaughter Houses to Remain Closed Till 4 PM on January 22 in Assam (Watch Video)
News

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Meat Shops, Slaughter Houses to Remain Closed Till 4 PM on January 22 in Assam (Watch Video)
Nithyananda Attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? Kailasa Country's Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Claims Receiving Invitation for Ram Temple Inauguration
Viral

Nithyananda Attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony? Kailasa Country's Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Claims Receiving Invitation for Ram Temple Inauguration
Google Trends Google Trends
Adam Harrison
20K+ searches
UFC 297
10K+ searches
Assam
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot