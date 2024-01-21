The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar has announced a half-day holiday on 22nd January, in observance of the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The institute will remain closed until 2:30 pm on this day. Earlier on Saturday, four top government hospitals including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will remain close on Monday on the occasion of consecration at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the medical institutions’ administrations announced. The other central government run hospitals to suspend their work or limit services in the first half of Monday are RML and Safderjung in Delhi and PGI in Chandigarh. Holiday for Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha: Delhi AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to Be Closed Till 2:30 PM on January 22.

Half-Day Holiday in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar to observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January on Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/vpxvTnSKTk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)