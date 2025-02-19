The General Administration Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi has released the list of dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi government on February 20, 2025. The event will witness the presence of several Deputy Chief Ministers from various states. According to the official order, notable guests include Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak from Uttar Pradesh, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from Maharashtra, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda from Madhya Pradesh, and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa from Rajasthan. Other attendees include Deputy Chief Ministers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. Each dignitary has been assigned a protocol officer to assist them during the event. The list has been circulated to relevant officials, including the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the Chief Minister’s office, and the Divisional Commissioner. The presence of high-profile leaders underscores the political significance of the ceremony. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025 Date, Time, Venue: Invitation Containing Details of Oath-Taking Ceremony Out, BJP Yet To Announce Name of Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde to Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CMs From 10 States To Attend Oath-Taking Ceremony

List of chief guests attending the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/9615K2In6t — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

