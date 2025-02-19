The Chief Secretary of Delhi has issued an official invitation for the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister, scheduled for February 20 at 12 PM at Ramleela Maidan. According to the invitation, the Chief Minister-designate, along with the Cabinet Ministers, will take the oath of office during the ceremony. However, the name of the new Chief Minister has not yet been officially announced. Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Next Chief Minister of National Capital Likely To Take Oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, Say BJP Sources.

Delhi Chief Secretary Issues Invitation for New CM's Swearing-In Ceremony

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has issued an invitation letter for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister. The ceremony will take place tomorrow, February 20, at 12 PM at Ramleela Maidan, where the Chief Minister, along with the Cabinet Ministers, will take the oath pic.twitter.com/lIz4EsUeuy — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

