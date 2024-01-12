Due to heavy fog, the cold wave is still holding onto Delhi-NCR, affecting aviation, train, and road travel. The Indian Railways said that weather-related delays in Delhi and other states caused 23 trains headed for Delhi to be delayed by one to six hours. The meteorological service reported that the country's cold day conditions, which included dense fog that reduced visibility to zero metres in numerous locations, including Delhi, showed no signs of abating in the northern, eastern, and northeastern regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was a lot of fog in the early morning hours in the nation's capital and the surrounding areas. At 4:30 am, visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was measured as zero metres. Delhi Fog: 24 Trains to National Capital From Various Parts of Country Running Late Due to Low Visibility, Check List.

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi as Coldwave Conditions Continue

#WATCH | Cold wave conditions continue in Delhi, thick layer of fog engulfs national capital (Visuals from Geeta Colony Road and Vikas Marg, shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/VgCcz2boco — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Coldwave and dense fog engulfs the National Capital (Visuals from Shanti Path shot at 7 am) pic.twitter.com/MQXzVOOBDT — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Dense fog engulfs the city as the coldwave continues and the temperature dips further. (Visuals from Sarojini Nagar shot at 7.45 am) pic.twitter.com/8n1SZK8jJx — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals of the dense fog in the National Capital as the coldwave continues and the temperature dips further. (Visuals from Moti Bagh shot at 7.30 am) pic.twitter.com/dTN1ztOAef — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

