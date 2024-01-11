Delhi Fog: 24 Trains to National Capital From Various Parts of Country Running Late Due to Low Visibility, Check List

In a significant disruption of rail traffic, twenty-four trains bound for Delhi from various parts of the country have been delayed due to the dense fog conditions prevailing in North India. The region continues to be in the grip of a severe cold wave, with cold day conditions likely to persist until January 12. However, relief is in sight as weather forecasts predict an abatement of the cold wave thereafter. Commuters are advised to check train schedules before planning their journeys. Delhi School Winter Holiday: Govt Announces Six-Day Winter Vacation for Schools, Check Dates Here.

List of Trains Running Late

24 Train to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions pic.twitter.com/OiRjC42YPM — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

