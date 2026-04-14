Delhi Police have uncovered a counterfeit manufacturing unit producing fake Veet hair removal cream, raising serious concerns over consumer safety. During the raid, officials seized around 4,000 fake Veet tubes, over 5,500 packaged products, nearly 10,000 empty tubes, and large quantities of wax and chemicals used in production. The operation highlights the scale of the illegal business and potential health risks posed by substandard cosmetic products. Police arrested four accused identified as Neeraj Gupta, Ravi, Suresh Rajput, and Dinesh Chandra Sati. Authorities are now investigating the supply chain and distribution network of these counterfeit items in local markets. Fake Colgate Racket Busted in Gujarat After Counterfeit Eno and Sensodyne Crackdown in Delhi.

Fake Veet Hair Removal Cream Factory Busted in Delhi

हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम Veet भी अब नकली बनाई रही है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने ऐसी फैक्ट्री पकड़ी है। 4000 नकली Veet ट्यूब, 5500 से ज्यादा पैक्ड प्रोडक्ट, 10 हजार खाली ट्यूब, वैक्स सहित भारी मात्रा में केमिकल मिले हैं। नीरज गुप्ता, रवि, सुरेश राजपूत, दिनेश चंद्र सति गिरफ्तार हैं। pic.twitter.com/hslPQC634u — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) April 14, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)