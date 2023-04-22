Fire broke out at Vikas Bhavan near ITO in Delhi. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze at Amaravati Construction Destroys Material Kept for Capital Works.

Delhi Fire

Delhi | Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near ITO, four fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)